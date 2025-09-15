Statehood Fight in Kashmir: Abdullah Seeks New Legal Strategy Amid Article 370 Fallout

Kashmir Chief Minister Seeks Legal Counsel Ahead of Supreme Court Statehood Case



Srinagar—Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is consulting lawyers to determine whether a new legal strategy is needed for the statehood case in India’s Supreme Court, highlighting the ongoing political and constitutional fallout from the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, according to Kashmir Media News.

“I am discussing with lawyers whether there is a need for a different strategy,” Abdullah told reporters, according to the Kashmir News Observer (KNO). The case, scheduled for hearing in October, challenges the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted Jammu and Kashmir a unique degree of autonomy and special rights to its residents.

Abdullah emphasized that his commitment to restoring statehood remains unwavering. “We will continue our fight for statehood,” he said, noting that private parties currently plead the case on behalf of the state. He added that he is reviewing whether the legal approach needs adjustment as the matter comes before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the political support he has sought from leaders across India. He thanked Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar for writing to the Prime Minister on the promise to restore statehood and said he had personally reached out to leaders from all parties during the last parliamentary session. “I had hoped the Prime Minister would fulfill his promise on August 15, 2025. But that didn’t happen,” Abdullah said, reflecting lingering frustration and uncertainty.

The revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, dissolving its constitutionally guaranteed autonomy and bifurcating the state into two federally administered union territories. The move sparked widespread political backlash, legal challenges, and unrest, as residents and political leaders voiced concerns over the erosion of regional rights and identity.

Abdullah’s renewed focus on the legal route underscores the enduring tension in the region and the complex interplay between constitutional law, federal authority, and regional aspirations. With the Supreme Court set to hear the case in October, all eyes in Kashmir and across India will be on the proceedings, which could determine the future of the region’s governance and autonomy.