Russia’s 14,000-Kilometer Missile Test Marks New Phase in Nuclear Rivalry

Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile in Show of Defiance to the West

Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin hailed as unmatched in the world and capable of outmaneuvering any Western defense system, according to The Express Tribune. The announcement, made Sunday as Putin met with top military commanders, comes amid escalating tensions with Washington over the war in Ukraine.

Putin said the long-range missile known to NATO as the SSC-X-9 “Skyfall” represents a breakthrough in Russia’s strategic capabilities. “It is a unique weapon, one that nobody else in the world possesses,” he declared, dressed in camouflage fatigues during the televised briefing.

According to General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top military officer, the missile flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) over 15 hours during an October 21 test, operating on nuclear power throughout. The Kremlin says the missile’s nearly unlimited range and unpredictable flight path make it “invincible” to current and future air defense systems.

First unveiled in 2018, the Burevestnik project has long symbolized Moscow’s response to the United States’ decision to withdraw from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and expand NATO’s reach eastward. Putin noted that some Russian experts once doubted the missile could ever become reality, but “its crucial testing has now been completed.”

The successful launch, paired with last week’s strategic nuclear exercises involving land, sea, and air forces, underscores Moscow’s resolve to maintain parity with Washington’s arsenal. Gerasimov said those drills included launches of Yars and Sineva intercontinental ballistic missiles and Kh-102 air-launched cruise missiles demonstrating what Putin called the “highest level of modernity” among nuclear powers.

The timing of the test also appears politically charged. With U.S. President Donald Trump pressing for a Ukraine ceasefire while threatening additional sanctions, the move serves as a direct message that Moscow will not yield to Western pressure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that sentiment, warning that any attack on Russia would provoke a “very serious, if not overwhelming” response.

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, Russia’s display of its most advanced weapons signals not only technological prowess but a renewed readiness to assert its power on the global stage.