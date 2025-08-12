Pakistan’s Defense Minister Promises Full Disclosure on Bureaucrats’ Offshore Property Deals

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has doubled down on his allegations against the bureaucratic elite, vowing to reveal the names of officials who own properties abroad and seek foreign citizenship. Speaking with Geo News on Monday, Asif renewed his call for accountability within the bureaucracy, questioning whether anyone has seriously examined the extent of property ownership among government officials.

Asif’s bold declarations come days after he claimed that over half of the bureaucrats have purchased properties in Portugal and are actively pursuing citizenship there. He further alleged that one bureaucrat, reportedly close to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, received an astounding Rs4 billion in “salami” — a traditional wedding gift — at his daughter’s nuptials.

“Bureaucrats must be held to the same laws and standards as parliamentarians,” Asif said, drawing a sharp contrast with his own modest lifestyle. “I live in a two-room flat I have occupied for 25 years. I do not have a government vehicle, nor do I own a house in a posh area.”

Unfazed by the controversy his claims have stirred, the minister announced an ongoing inquiry and promised to disclose the names of the property buyers soon. He revealed that the intermediary facilitating these purchases had even documented the buyers with photographs, urging media outlets to probe deeper into the matter.

In a recent social media post, Asif named an individual, “Virk,” accusing him of shielding bureaucrats and elites in Portugal. When asked about the arrest of Sialkot’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue by the Anti-Corruption Establishment over alleged financial misconduct, Asif denied any involvement, stressing that the ACE should proceed with its investigation.

Asif also dismissed rumors of his resignation, stating that his recent political consultations in Murree were focused on upcoming Punjab by-elections. He reiterated his unwavering support for PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and hailed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as the party’s future leader.

The minister’s outspoken stance underscores growing tensions over transparency and privilege within Pakistan’s administrative ranks.