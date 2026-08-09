Overnight Bombardment Leaves 13 Dead in Ukraine

Missiles Hit Ukrainian Cities as War Intensifies

KYIV: At least 13 people were killed and about 90 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow intensified its overnight bombardment of cities and civilian areas, according to Euro News.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Russian missiles struck a high-rise apartment building in the Saltivskyi district. Three people were killed and 37 wounded, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Four people, including a three year old boy and his grandparents, were killed in an attack in the Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Another person later died in a separate strike on civilian infrastructure.

At least six more people were reported killed in attacks on frontline cities, including Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk. In the Black Sea port of Odesa, eight people were injured after what local officials described as dozens of missiles and drones struck the city and surrounding region.

Large Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities have become increasingly common in recent weeks. Kyiv says its air defences are under severe pressure because of a shortage of interceptors for the US made Patriot systems, which are among the few weapons capable of stopping ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy again appealed for more Patriot systems, interceptor missiles and other air-defence equipment. He also called for new sanctions to prevent Russia from producing ballistic missiles.

Russia, meanwhile, said Ukrainian drone attacks had killed five people and wounded about two dozen others in the border region of Belgorod, including a four year old boy. Regional authorities said drones damaged apartment blocks, private homes and administrative buildings.

Moscow’s Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces had shot down 153 Ukrainian drones overnight. It also said its strikes had hit drone warehouses, fuel depots and military supply sites in Ukraine.

The exchange of attacks shows how the war continues to widen its reach, bringing danger to homes, ports and energy facilities far from the front line.