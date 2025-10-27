Omar Abdullah: Hope for Statehood Fades with Each Passing Day

Srinagar, Oct 27 — Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday voiced deepening frustration over the prolonged delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, saying that optimism is giving way to resignation as time drags on.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah lamented that the promise of reinstating statehood — stripped away after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 — seems to be slipping further from reach.

“I’ve hoped for the return of statehood since day one,” he said, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO). “But as the delay continues, those hopes are fading with each passing day.”

The Chief Minister also addressed recent remarks made by Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, clarifying that he had spoken to him personally. “He’s like a father to me,” Abdullah said. “He hasn’t said anything wrong — his words were more of fatherly advice than criticism.”

When asked to respond to a similar statement from MP Aga Ruhullah, Abdullah drew a clear distinction between the two leaders. “There’s a lot of difference between Mian Altaf and Aga Ruhullah,” he remarked, without elaborating further.

Abdullah’s comments come amid growing uncertainty over when — or whether — New Delhi intends to fulfill its commitment to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. For many in the region, the Chief Minister’s fading hope reflects a broader public sentiment: a sense of patience wearing thin as promises linger unfulfilled.