Oil Tanker Hits Mine, Catches Fire in Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after entering a restricted area, Iran’s army said on Wednesday. The incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

Iran has restricted traffic through the strategic waterway since the war in the Middle East began in late February. It has also targeted vessels attempting to pass through without its authorisation, according to Arab News.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker in the strait. It said the condition of the crew, the extent of the damage and the environmental impact were not yet known. It was not immediately clear whether the report referred to the same vessel named by Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said three oil tankers had caught fire in the strait in recent days. In one case, a Liberia-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile, injuring several people, including an Indian national who was later brought safely ashore.

Tehran has repeatedly reported ships catching fire in the waterway, often blaming naval mines. The claims come despite recent statements from the United States that all mines in the area had been cleared.

The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and has been helping tankers navigate the strait. US Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the region, has been escorting vessels and assisting Gulf countries in exporting oil through Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil, making its security vital to global energy supplies. US Central Command said around 1.5 billion barrels had passed through the waterway since the summer.

The latest fire highlights the mounting risks facing commercial shipping in the region. With tensions high and military activity increasing, tanker crews, insurers and energy markets are watching the strait closely.