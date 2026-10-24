Iran’s President to Visit Moscow for Talks With Putin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to travel to Moscow this week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the two countries seek to deepen their political and economic relationship, according to IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the visit, saying the two leaders would continue discussions on bilateral ties as well as major regional and international issues. The meeting is seen as another step in the growing partnership between Tehran and Moscow, two countries that have increasingly aligned their positions on global politics.

Araghchi said he had hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran during the past week. The two diplomats held detailed talks on the latest developments in their countries’ relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the discussions focused on strengthening political and economic ties, carrying out joint agreements, and reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia. Both sides also emphasized the need for continued consultations to protect their shared interests and support peace and stability in the region.

Lavrov met Araghchi in Tehran on Monday, October 19. Their meeting came at a time when both countries face mounting international pressure and are looking to strengthen their diplomatic and economic cooperation.

For Iran, closer ties with Russia offer important political and economic support, particularly as the country continues to navigate sanctions and regional tensions. For Russia, Iran remains a key partner in the Middle East and the Caucasus, especially as Moscow seeks to expand its influence beyond Europe.

The upcoming meeting between Pezeshkian and Putin is expected to focus not only on trade and energy, but also on security, regional conflicts, and coordination in international organizations.

As the two presidents prepare to meet in Moscow, the message from both capitals is clear: Iran and Russia intend to keep their partnership strong, practical, and increasingly strategic in a rapidly changing global order.