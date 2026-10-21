Iran warns US: no dialogue under blockade and threats

Iran has signalled a dual message of diplomacy and defiance, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran remains committed to a peaceful settlement while insisting it is ready to defend itself if attacked. Writing in the Financial Times, Araghchi said Iran was seeking a “dignified peaceful resolution” to the conflict, but added: “We are also fully prepared to defend ourselves.”

His remarks came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of undermining the prospects for talks. The United States, he said, could not expect dialogue with Iran while simultaneously blockading and threatening the country. His comments followed a visit to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief, who has been involved in efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a far more pessimistic tone. He told US media that reaching a peace agreement with Iran would be “extremely difficult” and said economic pressure would continue until Tehran stopped targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, reported by Al Jazeera.

The strategic waterway has become a central point of confrontation. Araghchi said indirect talks with the United States were continuing through mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, but warned that the strait would remain closed until Washington accepted Iran’s conditions for reopening it to shipping.

The widening conflict has also spilled further into Yemen. Rockets targeted Al Rayyan Airport in the city of Mukalla and Aden International Airport, while Yemen’s Houthi movement said it had fired a ballistic missile at the Badr camp in the southern city of Aden. The group described the target as an operations room used by forces aligned with Saudi Arabia.

The attacks underline how the confrontation between Iran and the United States continues to draw in regional actors and civilian infrastructure. Yemeni officials reported explosions and smoke near Aden airport, while reports from Mukalla indicated that the airport had also come under attack.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, diplomatic channels have not been completely severed. Iranian officials say mediation efforts remain active, even as both sides prepare for the possibility of a prolonged confrontation. The immediate challenge is whether negotiations can produce an understanding on the Strait of Hormuz before further military action narrows the space for peace.