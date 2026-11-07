Iran Vows to Demonstrate Expanded Missile Capabilities on Battlefield

TEHRAN: Iran has lifted restrictions on the range of its missiles, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced, signalling a possible expansion of the country’s military options amid growing tensions with its adversaries, reported by Tasnim News Agency.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement on Saturday on the sidelines of a press conference. Responding to a question about the country’s military response to future threats, he said Tehran was no longer bound by the previous limits on missile range.

“This restriction has been lifted for us,” Mohebbi said, stressing that Iran should demonstrate its military capabilities through action rather than words.

He described the confrontation with Iran’s adversaries as an asymmetric war, in which the country could use unexpected methods and strike at vulnerable points to weaken an opponent’s military strength. He also said that both the physical and non-physical assets of its enemies could offer opportunities for Iran to exploit.

“Our duty is to show our capabilities on the battlefield,” he added, cautioning against making claims that had not yet been demonstrated in practice.

The remarks came after a meeting between Iran’s Leader and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and senior military commanders. During the meeting, the Leader called for an immediate and effective response to any threat against Iran, without geographical restrictions.

He also ordered a comprehensive revision of the country’s military target database, bringing the physical and non-physical assets of the United States and Israel within the reach of Iran’s armed forces.

The announcement marks a significant statement on Tehran’s missile policy and comes amid heightened regional tensions. However, Mohebbi did not provide details about the missile systems involved or specify their potential maximum range.