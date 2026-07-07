Iran Accuses Germany of Distorting Reality Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran Condemns German Foreign Minister’s Remarks on Strait of Hormuz

Iran has sharply criticized comments made by Germany’s foreign minister about the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Berlin of misrepresenting the situation and attempting to shift attention away from its own role in regional tensions, according to IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei delivered the criticism in a post on social media platform X early Tuesday. He described the German minister’s remarks as “shameful” and accused Germany of presenting a distorted version of events surrounding the strategically important waterway.

Baqaei compared the comments to the deceptive character Mephistopheles from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust, saying they reflected an effort to twist reality rather than address the facts. The literary reference underscored the unusually strong language used by the Iranian official in his response.

The spokesperson also accused Germany of supporting military actions against Iran and argued that Berlin should accept responsibility for what he described as its involvement in aggression against the country. He further alleged that Germany had played a role in actions that violated international law and harmed the Iranian people.

“No amount of aggressive rhetoric will allow the Berlin government to escape responsibility,” Baqaei said, insisting that Germany should be held accountable for its policies toward Iran.

The exchange adds to growing diplomatic tensions between Tehran and several Western governments following recent regional conflicts and disputes over security in the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, making it a frequent focus of international concern whenever tensions rise in the Gulf.

Germany has not publicly responded to Baqaei’s latest remarks. The comments highlight the increasingly strained relationship between Tehran and European capitals as disagreements over regional security and foreign policy continue to deepen.