Europe Splits Over Multinational Force as Kyiv, Washington Near Deal



France and the United Kingdom are pressing their allies to back a multinational force that would deploy to Ukraine once the war ends; an effort they say is essential to securing any peace that lasts longer than the ink on the agreement, according to Euro News. The two countries reiterated their stance during a virtual meeting Tuesday of the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group spanning Europe, Turkey, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

The initial U.S.–Russia draft peace plan, a secret 28-point blueprint, barred any NATO presence on Ukrainian soil, reflecting Moscow’s long-held red line. But Paris and London insist that without foreign troops stationed in key Ukrainian cities, Russia will have little reason to respect a post-war settlement.

“There’s finally a chance to make real progress toward a good peace,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “But real, rock-solid guarantees, not paper promises, are a necessity.” Macron described a future “reassurance force” that would include French, British, and Turkish soldiers deployed in places such as Kyiv and Odesa once hostilities cease. “We never planned to be on the front line,” he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed the call, urging fellow coalition members to solidify funding and planning for Ukraine’s future defense. A multinational force, he said, must be ready on day one to deter any new aggression.

The idea has divided Western allies: Sweden, Denmark, and Australia have signaled support, while Poland, Greece, and Italy remain opposed. Still, the meeting joined by 35 countries and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ended with agreement to form a working group led by France and the UK, with the United States and Turkey participating.

The diplomatic sprint comes as Kyiv and Washington say they have reached a “common understanding” on the core terms of a peace framework, pending a direct meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Zelenskyy hinted he may travel to Washington with European leaders, warning that any deal crafted “behind the back” of Ukraine is doomed to fail.

European capitals, wary of a repeat Russian offensive, demanded a full say in decisions involving sanctions and the €210 billion in frozen Russian assets held within the EU. “Any plan affecting European interests and sovereignty requires Europe’s consent,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.