Europe Rejects Trump’s Russia Deal, Demands a Voice in Its Own Security

Europe Warns Washington: No Security Deal Without Us

European leaders have strongly rejected the idea of allowing the United States and Russia to decide Europe’s security future without their involvement, following Donald Trump’s suggestion that Washington could be working towards a major agreement with Moscow covering the entire continent.

Describing the proposed arrangement as a “big, beautiful agreement”, the US president said it could go far beyond Ukraine and involve “all of Europe”. His remarks have raised concerns among European allies, who fear that Washington could make concessions to Moscow at the expense of European security, reported by Euro News.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made Europe’s position clear during a visit to Warsaw on Friday. She said Europe already had an established security system, but Russia had repeatedly violated the agreements supporting it. She also stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no right to decide Europe’s security arrangements.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski echoed her concerns, warning that any agreement concerning Ukraine and Europe reached without their participation would be unacceptable and impossible to implement.

Ukraine also rejected the prospect of negotiating its future through arrangements made over its head. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said European countries should focus on protecting themselves against Russian aggression rather than discussing spheres of influence with Moscow.

The diplomatic disagreement comes as the Trump administration prepares for renewed US-led negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next week. Washington has been seeking a framework to end the war and establish security guarantees that could prevent another conflict.

Earlier discussions in Brussels brought together American representatives, NATO officials, EU leaders and major European powers. Trump’s special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said Washington wanted to develop a wider security framework and intended to consult European partners.

However, Europe remains deeply concerned about Russia’s longstanding demands to limit NATO’s presence and influence in Eastern Europe. Moscow had sought major changes to the continent’s security arrangements even before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

For European governments, the issue goes beyond ending the war. They insist that Ukraine’s sovereignty and every European country’s right to choose its own security alliances must be respected.

The upcoming Abu Dhabi talks could therefore become a crucial test of Washington’s diplomatic efforts. While the United States seeks an agreement with Moscow and Kyiv, European leaders are making one point unmistakably clear: decisions affecting Europe cannot be made without Europe.