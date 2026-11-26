European Union leaders are struggling to agree on a massive long-term budget and additional financial support for Ukraine, exposing deep divisions over the bloc’s spending priorities and its response to Russia’s war, reported by Al Jazeera News.

At an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday, leaders from the 27 member states debated a proposed budget of nearly $1.76 trillion for 2028–2034, alongside a new $49 billion loan intended to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

The talks revealed competing priorities. While some countries called for spending cuts and tighter financial discipline, others defended traditional EU funding programmes and demanded more money for defence, economic growth and support for Kyiv.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed the need for responsible spending, warning that Europe could not afford to take on more debt. However, he also argued that the bloc must strengthen its economy, improve its defence capabilities and ensure continued support for Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed frustration over the negotiations, saying the member states remained far from an agreement. Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar was equally pessimistic, suggesting that a deal was unlikely either during the summit or before Christmas.

Reaching an agreement will be particularly difficult because the EU budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 members. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia oppose using common funds for military assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine remains central to the debate. The proposed seven-year budget includes around $110 billion for Kyiv, while European leaders are also considering how to finance a separate loan.

Russia’s intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and civilian infrastructure have further increased the country’s financial needs. European leaders fear that weakening support could deepen Ukraine’s crisis and trigger further displacement.

European Council President Antonio Costa urged leaders to compromise, warning that an agreement was essential before the end of the year.