Digital Vignette Becomes compulsory on Austrian Motorways

Austria is saying goodbye to the familiar paper motorway sticker. From December 1, 2026, drivers will no longer be able to buy a physical vignette to display on their windscreen; instead, all toll passes will be available only in digital form, reported by Öamtc.

After nearly 30 years, the change marks the end of the traditional “Pickerl” the small sticker that Austrian motorists have stuck to their windscreens before using motorways and express roads. From now on, the vignette will be linked directly to a vehicle’s licence plate when it is purchased.

The new rule applies to every type of vignette: one-day, ten day, two month and annual passes. Motorists and motorcyclists will no longer need to scrape an old sticker from the windscreen or replace it after changing the glass.

The digital system also brings an advantage for drivers who use interchangeable licence plates. One digital vignette can cover several vehicles that share the same plate, removing the need to buy separate passes for each car.

Prices will rise slightly in the new year. Drivers who buy the 2027 annual vignette by December 31, 2026 will pay 106.80 euros, the same price as the current pass. From January 1, 2027, the price will increase by 2 percent to 108.90 euros, an increase of 2.10 euros.

The 2027 annual vignette will be valid from December 1, 2026, until January 31, 2028. Drivers who still have a 2026 paper sticker on their windscreen do not need to replace it early: it remains valid until the end of January 2027. From February 1, 2027, however, only the digital version will be accepted on Austrian motorways and express roads.

Most drivers have already adapted to the electronic system. According to ASFINAG, Austria’s motorway operator, more than three quarters of annual vignettes are now bought digitally.

The digital vignette can be purchased through the ASFINAG toll shop, its mobile app, petrol stations and motoring clubs. Drivers buying online should pay close attention to the start date: because of consumer withdrawal rights, annual and two month digital vignettes bought by private customers online become valid no earlier than 18 days after purchase. One day and ten day passes can be used immediately.