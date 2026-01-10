China, Russia, and Iran Launch Naval War Games Off South Africa

BRICS alliance flexes maritime muscle as Trump’s trade threats loom over expanded bloc

China, Russia, and Iran launched joint naval maneuvers in South African waters Saturday, inaugurating a week-long military exercise that underscores the growing ambitions of an expanded geopolitical alliance seeking to challenge Western economic hegemony.

The drills, dubbed “Exercise WILL FOR PEACE 2026,” bring together naval forces from BRICS Plus nations, an enlarged confederation that has grown from its original quintet of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to encompass Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia participated as observers, according to Chinese military officials presiding over the opening ceremony.

South Africa’s military characterized the operation as focused on “ensuring the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities,” emphasizing interoperability and joint maritime security operations. Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Mathebula, acting spokesperson for joint operations, dismissed suggestions that the exercises represented a provocative gesture toward the West, insisting they reflected routine military cooperation rather than political posturing.

Yet the timing carries unmistakable geopolitical resonance. President Donald Trump has denounced BRICS nations for pursuing “anti-American” policies and threatened the bloc with 10% trade tariffs in addition to sweeping duties already imposed globally. Tensions have escalated particularly with China, Iran, South Africa, and Brazil; all participants in the current naval exercises.

Domestic criticism has been swift. South Africa’s Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s governing coalition, condemned the drills as contradicting the nation’s professed neutrality. The party accused BRICS of reducing South Africa to “a pawn in the power games being waged by rogue states on the international stage.”

Mathebula rejected such characterizations, noting that South Africa conducts periodic naval exercises with the U.S. Navy as well. “This is not a political arrangement,” he told Reuters. “There is no hostility.”

Whether intended as statement or routine, the exercises illuminate the fault lines of an increasingly multipolar world where even the waters off Cape Town become theaters for competing visions of global order.