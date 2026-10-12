Burnham Seeks Closer EU Ties Ahead of Summit

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the United Kingdom must reconsider its relationship with the European Union, telling MPs that the post-Brexit “status quo is not good enough for Britain”.

Speaking in parliament ahead of a UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November, Burnham said closer ties could help promote economic growth, control illegal immigration and strengthen security. Refusing even to explore the options, he said, would be a “major dereliction of duty”. He added that the public would have a say at every stage, reported by Euro News

The summit is expected to focus on growth and immigration. Other possible areas for agreement include trade in food and drink, linking energy systems, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme.

Burnham has called for a broader discussion about Britain’s long-term relationship with the bloc. At Labour’s conference last month, he said Brexit had “done more harm than good” and argued that the UK needed a clear plan for its ties with its largest market. He has also said that rejoining the EU is among the options the country could consider.

The proposals have drawn criticism from the Conservatives. Party leader Kemi Badenoch accused Burnham of “unpicking” the withdrawal agreement and said he would not secure a better deal.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the coming summit, saying the EU and UK had much to achieve together. She urged both sides to be ambitious and deliver for people on either side of the Channel.

For now, Burnham says his immediate goal is a successful summit. But his call to look beyond the current arrangements has reopened a debate that has shaped British politics since the country voted to leave the EU.