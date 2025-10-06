Afghan Govt Spokesperson: No One Will Be Allowed to Take Bagram

KABUL — Afghanistan’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, declared in an interview with Sky News that no foreign power would be allowed to seize or establish control over Bagram Air Base, the former hub of U.S. military operations, according to TOLOnews.

“The Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any conditions,” Mujahid said firmly. “Afghanistan has already been tested in the past, and we believe the failed policies of previous years must not be repeated.”

Bagram, once the largest American military installation in Afghanistan, has long been viewed as a symbol of outside intervention. Mujahid’s remarks underscore Kabul’s determination to assert sovereignty amid renewed speculation about foreign interest in the site.

Political analyst Dawood Shiraz, reflecting on Mujahid’s comments, argued that Afghanistan has already proven the limits of foreign intervention. “Now that they want to use force, they say if we are not dealt with through various means, they will come by force — whereas their strength was revealed when they left Afghanistan at night,” he said, referring to the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

Mujahid also painted a picture of what he described as relative peace under a single government, noting that economic reconstruction has become a top priority. “The economic crisis has affected not only children but the entire population,” he said. “This situation is the result of decades of war and two major invasions that destroyed Afghanistan’s institutions and economy. We had to start from zero to rebuild and revive our national resources.”

On the sensitive issue of education, Mujahid stated that decisions about reopening schools and universities for girls fall under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. He added that Afghan society faces multiple challenges, and priorities must be addressed step by step.