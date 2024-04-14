Pakistan: Accused in (Indian Spy) Sarabjit Singh attack case shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: Amir Sarfaraz alias Amir Tamba, an accused involved in the murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013, has died during treatment for gunshot wounds in a hospital on Sunday.

He was shot by two unidentified suspects at his residence in Islampura earlier in the day.

Junaid Sarfaraz, the younger brother of Amir, said that his brother was inside the house on the first floor at Ganga Street and the gate of the house was open. Suddenly, two unidentified motorcyclists approached and shot the victim.

One of the unidentified suspects was wearing a face mask while the other was wearing a helmet.

Amir received serious bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his wounds.

Reportedly, Amir had received four bullet injuries, two in the chest and two in the legs.

In 2013, Amir along with another suspect Mudassir had been accused of murdering an Indian death row prisoner Sarbajit Singh detained in Kot Lakhpat jail convicted for involvement in bombings in Lahore in the ‘90s.

Amir and Mudassir had attacked the victim with iron rods and bricks.

A murder case was registered against them but the accused persons were exonerated of the murder charges due to lack of evidence.

Last year in October, unidentified suspects shot dead a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Shahid Latif, along with his security guards in a mosque in Daska.

Latif was accused of being the mastermind of Pathankot airbase attack in 2016. Shahid was arrested in the ‘90s after he along with others had infiltrated Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He was detained in jail along with main JeM leader Masood Azhar until being released in 2010.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while holding a press conference at his office had said that a rogue agency of a neighbouring country had orchestrated the attack and they had arrested all the accused persons involved in the attack.

In June 2021, a car bombing occurred outside the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the leader of the banned organisation Jamat ul Dawat (JeD), resulting in multiple casualties.

Pakistan had accused India’s state agency RAW of being behind the attacks.__Tribune.com