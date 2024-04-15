Iran attack ‘will be met with response’, Israel’s army chief says

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran’s attack on Saturday and is considering its next steps, the country’s army chief says.

Tehran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, in what it said was retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Syria.

US national security council spokesman John Kirby says Iran did not issue warnings to the White House about its timeframe for launching an attack.

Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak has called on “all sides” to “show restraint”, adding that the UK was working with allies to “de-escalate” the situation.

The UK, along with the US, France, and Jordan, helped down the missiles and drones fired at Israel.

The Israeli cabinet and opposition leaders have been meeting in Tel Aviv as Israel considers its response to Saturday’s attack.

Iran has warned Israel that any “reckless” retaliation would receive a “much stronger response”.__BBC.com