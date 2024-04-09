Internet services face disruption across Pakistan

KARACHI: Internet services were disrupted in Pakistan on Tuesday with users reporting outages and sluggish internet speeds from various parts of the country.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported disruptions in internet services across various regions of the country with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), Nayatel, and Transworld Home reportedly affected.

Users primarily experienced service disruptions from PTCL in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, while Transworld Home encountered similar problems in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. Nayatel users reported issues mainly from Rawalpindi, Lahore, and nearby Okara.

Transworld Home sent an email to customers acknowledging an “unexpected nationwide outage” affecting internet services in Pakistan.

The company assured customers of an active investigation into the matter and committed to restoring services once the outage was resolved, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

Access to the social media giant X has been blocked since Feb 17 as allegations of rigging during the Feb 8 general elections continue to make news.

Ban was imposed after an election officer in Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chattha, publicly claimed to have allegedly changed election results in his area. It soon went viral on social media.__Tribune.com