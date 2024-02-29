Russia-Ukraine war: Putin warns of ‘real’ nuclear war risk

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that its troops killed 1,325 Ukrainian soldiers in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down three more Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, the latest successes it has reported against Moscow’s air force.

The European Parliament says Russian President Vladimir Putin bears the “criminal and political responsibility” for opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s death and should be held to account.

Putin’s warning to the West that it risks nuclear war if it sends soldiers to Ukraine should be taken seriously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was cited by Poland’s Onet publication as saying.

The European Parliament has approved a resolution calling for the transfer to Ukraine of “everything necessary for victory”, including long-range missiles and frozen Russian assets, according to its press service.__Al Jazeera