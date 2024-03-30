Austria: Trial against Pro-Palestine Activist Michael Pröbsting on 2 May

VIENNA, MARCH 30: As we previously reported, several pro-Israel forces in Austria have filed criminal charges against Michael Pröbsting, the International Secretary of the RCIT.

After an initial police interview took place, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Vienna has now filed a criminal complaint and initiated legal proceedings. The trial against Michael will take place on May 2nd in the Regional Court of Vienna.

Michael is charged with “incitement to commit terrorist offenses and approval of terrorist offenses in accordance with Paragraph 282a, Section 2 in conjunction with Section 1 of the Criminal Code.”. If found guilty, he could receive a prison sentence of up to two years.

As previously reported, the indictment is based on statements by Michael Pröbsting in which he expressed the RCIT’s support for the Palestinian freedom struggle and its rejection of the Zionist apartheid state.

The court case against Michael Pröbsting shows that the supporters of the apartheid and terrorist state of Israel are still trying to criminalize and suppress solidarity with Palestine.