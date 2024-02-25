Israel’s war on Gaza: Netanyahu says Rafah assault ‘will happen’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will attack Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering, but the assault “will be delayed somewhat” if a captives deal is reached.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says the last time it was able to deliver food to northern Gaza was on January 23, renewing calls for the international community to allow more aid to the Palestinian territory to avert famine.

Death of children in Gaza ‘man-made’: Doctor

Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician and humanitarian advocate, says infant death from starvation is a direct consequence of Israeli restrictions on aid entering the coastal enclave.

“This is not a tragedy; it is man-made. Starvation is being forced upon the people of Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces,” Gilbert, who has more than 30 years of experience working in Gaza hospitals, told Al Jazeera.

“Just two days ago, the international nutrition cluster came out with a very alarming report … that there is a sharp increase in the drivers of malnutrition in Gaza – food insecurity, a lack of diversity in the diet and decreasing infant and young child feeding possibilities.”

Gilbert said Israel’s restricting food and water in the enclave was a “huge war crime”.

"How can the world just sit idly by and watch children die from starvation?"