Austria: Demonstration against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

By Michael Pröbsting

A little less than 1,000 people demonstrated in Vienna against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The march was organized by the Palestinian Community of Austria and Palestine Solidarity Austria. There were several speakers from BDS, Handala, Dar al Janub and the Palestinian community.

Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT, was also invited to speak at the demonstration. Michael emphasized in his speech that Western governments’ support for Israel does not reflect popular opinion. In reality, many more people are on the side of Palestine than on the side of Israel. This is globally the case and even in Europe and the USA. Michael also criticized the hypocrisy of many politicians – especially in the Muslim world – who verbally condemn Israel but, at the same time, continue to trade with this terrorist state.