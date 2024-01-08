WHO axes medical aid delivery to north Gaza in absence of security guarantees

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had been compelled to cancel a mission to bring medical supplies to northern Gaza on Sunday after failing to receive security guarantees.

It was the fourth time WHO had had to call off a planned mission to bring urgently needed medical supplies to Al-Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza since December 26, it said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “shocked by the scale of health needs and devastation in northern Gaza”.

“Further delays will lead to more death and suffering for far too many people,” he wrote on X.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said he did not have information on WHO’s assertion, referring questions to the Israel Defence Forces.

In separate comments, the International Rescue Committee aid group said its emergency medical team and the Medical Aid for Palestinians charity had been forced to withdraw and cease their activities at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza's Middle Area due to increasing Israeli military activity in the area.