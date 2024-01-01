Pakistan: Senate passes resolution seeking ‘severe punishment’ for anti-army propaganda

Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to impose stringent penalties on those propagating negative and malicious narratives against the Pakistan Army and the security forces, Express News reported.

During the Senate session, chaired by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, several bills were tabled. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi sponsored a resolution which recommended the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law to those involved in malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies, which gained unanimous approval.

“Cognisant of the huge sacrifices of armed forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the defence and protection of the country’s borders; Acknowledging the fact that strong army and other security agencies is indispensable for the defence of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighbourhood; Expressing deep concern on the negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms; The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law,” said the text of the resolution.

The resolution outlined that in the relentless fight against terrorism and in the defence and protection of national borders, the armed forces and defence agencies have made countless sacrifices.

It called for severe punishment for those engaging in negative and malicious propaganda against the military and security forces.

The resolution emphasised the indispensability of strong military and security agencies in the face of neighbouring adversaries. It expressed concern over the propagation of derogatory content against the Pakistan Army on social media platforms and urged the government to take strict action against those involved in spreading anti-military propaganda.

Meanwhile, BAP Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri moved another resolution recommending the government to take immediate steps to cater needs of all students with diverse cultural backgrounds and to reform the higher education curriculum to apprise students of the consequences and risks of drug usage.

It also demanded to devise a monitoring mechanism in all the universities for enforcement of the “Policy on Drug and Tobacco Abuse in Higher Education Institutions 2021” in letter and spirit.

Another resolution of PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi was not taken up due to the absence of lawmakers who recommended the government to prioritise climate change projects in its development budget and allocate sufficient funds for climate change adaptation.__Tribune.com