Pakistan: Three Policemen Among Four Martyred In Kohat Attack

A terrorist attack near Lachi Toll Plaza on the Kohat Indus Highway on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least four people, including three police personnel.

According to initial reports, around ten terrorists attacked the Lachi Toll Plaza and security checkpoint, killing four people, including three police personnel.

A heavy contingent of police and Pakistan Army forces sealed off the area and initiated a search operation to find the terrorists.

Terrorists are suspected to be holed up in the neighboring mountains. Police sources said the terrorists would be arrested during the continuing search operation.

Earlier this week, a roadside bomb martyred at least five police personnel assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district.

Since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021, attacks on Pakistani districts near the border have increased dramatically.

Islamabad maintains that Kabul is housing allied terrorists like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allowing them to strike with impunity on its soil.

According to figures released by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most impacted by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank, while Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan are also terror-hit.

According to the statistics, there were 1,050 incidences of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, with 419 incidents in the arranged districts and 631 incidents in the merged districts.__The Friday Times Pakistan