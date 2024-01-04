Pakistan: Over 50 huts torched by Teen Hatti fire in Karachi: police

Over 50 huts were torched on Thursday after a huge fire erupted under Karachi’s Teen Hatti Bridge, police and rescue services officials said.

Supermarket police Station House Officer Aslam Bhatti told Dawn.com that around 50-60 huts were destroyed in the fire.

He said the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately and suggested that it could be the result of some human error.

Sindh Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Abid Shaikh told Dawn.com the fire erupted in the huts under the bridge at around 6pm.

He said initially one fire tender was sent to the location but after the department realised the gravity of the situation, more were dispatched.

The fire was controlled after hectic efforts of 11 fire tenders, Shaikh said, adding that cooling work was under way.

He said the rescue team faced difficulties while trying to access the site of the fire’s origin, adding that an estimated 40 huts were destroyed in the fire but no casualties were reported.

The incident is among many of recent fires in the city. Two workers burned to death and a third one was injured when a huge fire erupted in a private steel mill in the industrial area of Port Qasim last week.

Another huge fire had also erupted in a towel factory in the Korangi Industrial Area on the same day, which was controlled after hectic efforts lasting for several hours.__dawn.com