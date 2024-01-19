Pakistan: Missing persons issue for govt to resolve, not court – IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition seeking to prevent the harassment of Baloch protesters on Friday and ordered authorities to provide security to protesters advocating for the recovery of missing individuals.

The hearing was presided by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. The court also instructed the relevant departments to submit details related to cases against Baloch protesters within seven days.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat requested to present a USB containing Mahrang Baloch’s recent press conference. In response, Justice Kayani emphasised that no USB would be accepted and highlighted the daily ridicule faced by individuals in press conferences.

Addressing the attorney general, Justice Kayani highlighted that the people from Balochistan protesting in Islamabad require resolution, asserting, “You have to resolve the matter, not the court.”

He pointed out that the issues faced by the protesters remained unresolved even in Balochistan. Furthermore, he instructed the provision of details of cases against them, whether in Turbat or elsewhere, to the applicant lawyers.

Shaukat maintained that Baloch protestors are not permitted to protest. He clarified that they are refraining from taking action against the protesters due to the court’s interim relief and added that the government’s desire is for the Baloch protesters to return to their homes.

The protesters were represented by Iman Mazari, Attaullah Kundi, and others while Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat and State Counsel Abdul Rahman appeared on behalf of the district administration.

Earlier, a crackdown was carried out by Islamabad’s law enforcement agencies as Baloch protesters resisted the police’s attempt to forcibly send them back to Quetta in buses, remaining in the vehicles – not allowing them to move — to lodge their protest.

A scuffle also broke out between female police personnel and the women protesters in the process.

During the previous hearing, the IHC extended the order not to harass the Baloch protesters, issuing directions for providing them with facilities. Justice Kayani had also directed them to appoint a focal person to communicate with the administration.

Justice Kayani remarked that women and children were among the protesters. “It is the responsibility of the police and the administration to protect them. “Those whose brothers, fathers, and sons are missing, only they know the pain.”

A representative of IG police said that there was a dispute between them. “One of them might have taken it.” The court said that because of unidentified persons, they were looking for their brothers and daughters here. “Even the federal government does not understand where we are taking matters.”

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the police and the administration were harassing the protesters. “ The court also told the petitioner’s lawyer that they should not create any situation that would undermine their purpose.__Tribune.com