Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Gunfight has started between Terrorists and security forces in Chotigam area of Shopian district on Friday.

A top police officer told news agency Kashmir scroll that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Chotigam Shopian.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding Terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight,he said.

Meanwhile a top police officer also confirmed Kashmir Scroll about exchange of firing between Terrorists and security forces.__dailygoodmorningkashmir.com