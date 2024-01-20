Afghan refugees in Pakistan can now avail German scholarships

Pakistan is home to millions of Afghan refugees who fled the war-torn country on different occasions and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Saturday, in its bid to provide better opportunities to such displaced individuals announced German scholarships for female Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

In a statement, the HEC has invited applications for the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) scholarships for the academic year 2024.

The two-year Master’s scholarships will allow female Afghan refugees to undertake studies in HEC-recognised universities in Pakistan.

The initiative, funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, includes scholarships for all disciplines with the aim of promoting academic and scientific advancement through the creation of opportunities for students to pursue higher degrees.

Female Afghan refugees who are residing in Pakistan and have valid proof of registration (POR) cards issued by the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) are eligible for the scholarships and can apply online on the HEC’s website.

However, applicants must have completed their undergraduate degree, equalling 16 years of education, from an HEC-recognised university with at least a 2.5 CGPA — and must be enrolled in the first semester of a two-year Master’s degree.

Meanwhile, candidates who are awaiting their results cannot apply for the scholarships.__The Nation