‘War On Gaza To Continue,’ Says Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue with the war on Gaza “till victory.”

During his visit to a military base in southern Israel, the Israeli prime minister said that his country will not cede to ‘international pressures’, Al Jazeera reported.

“We will continue until the end. There is no question at all. I say this in light of great pain, but also light of international pressure. Nothing will stop us. We are going until the end, until victory, nothing less than that,” AFP reported quoting the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as the country, earlier in the day, reiterated its commitment to continue its Gaza war “with or without international support” as pressure mounts amid increasing ceasefire calls.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 18,608 people have been martyred and 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, the situation in Khan Younis area of under-attack Gaza is getting tougher by the minute, Al Jazeera reported, as the street battles erupt between Hamas and Israeli forces.

With the Israeli military trying to advance deeper into the city, Palestinian resistance fighters block their entry while using the network of tunnels.

Meanwhile, Israel continued the bombing and attacks on residential areas as they expanded their offensive, targeting civilian areas.__The Friday Times