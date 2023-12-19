UN Human Rights Chief Says Russia Failing to Protect Civilians in Ukraine

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk highlighted Tuesday what he called an “extensive failure” by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in Ukraine from Russian attacks.

Turk said his office had confirmed 10,000 civilian deaths since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but that the true toll is likely far higher.

He said most of the civilians were killed near the conflict’s front lines in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, but that there were also “significant casualties” because of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Türk said his office has documented cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance in areas occupied by Russian forces, and that U.N. human rights workers have not had access to prisoners of war held in those areas.

“I urge all States, especially those with influence, to call for immediate and decisive measures by both parties – and in particular, by the Russian Federation – to ensure that their personnel fully comply with international human rights and international humanitarian law,” Türk said. “They must take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm, including through the selection of means and methods of warfare.”

In Russia, Moscow’s mayor said Tuesday that Russian air defenses shot down a drone over the city. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said Tuesday it downed two Russian drones overnight.

France and Britain pledged ongoing support for Ukraine as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron held talks in Paris.

Cameron said the two countries will continue to back Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses, and it is essential he does lose,” Cameron said.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said it had prepared for the new round of European Union sanctions and will find ways to work around them.

The 12th package of sanctions adopted by the European Union Council Monday includes an import and export ban on Russian-origin diamonds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Monday that the new EU sanctions “will truly reduce” Russia’s economic foundation for war against his country. “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the sanctions imposed by Europe work globally,” he added.

The United States is planning one more aid package for Ukraine later in December. After that, Congress will need to approve further assistance, the White House said Monday.

“When that one’s done … we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.__VOA News