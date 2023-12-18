Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples but on one condition

According to GEO TV repoerts: Pope Francis has formally approved the blessing of same-sex couples, challenging traditional Vatican policy, on the condition that the rituals should not be like a marriage.

A document from the Vatican’s doctrine office, released on Monday, elaborates on Francis’ response to conservative cardinals in October, suggesting that such blessings could be permissible under certain conditions, emphasising that they should not be mistaken for the sacrament of marriage.

The document reiterates the stance that marriage is a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman, emphasising that blessings for same-sex couples should avoid resembling a wedding ceremony.

It discourages the use of set rituals, specific clothing, or gestures associated with weddings. However, it asserts that requests for such blessings should not be categorically denied.

The document provides a comprehensive definition of “blessing” in Scripture, asserting that individuals seeking a connection with God and seeking His love and mercy should not face an exhaustive moral analysis as a prerequisite. It stresses that the purpose of a blessing is to nurture openness to transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in various life circumstances.

The Vatican, maintaining its stance on marriage between a man and a woman, historically opposed same-sex unions. The 2021 statement from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, asserting that the church couldn’t bless same-sex unions, sparked controversy.

In the new document, the Vatican acknowledges that individuals in “irregular” unions, irrespective of sexual orientation, maybe in a state of sin but emphasises that this shouldn’t deprive them of God’s love or mercy.

The document urges the Church to avoid rigid doctrinal or disciplinary approaches that lead to elitism, highlighting the importance of embracing grace and avoiding exhaustive moral scrutiny when conferring blessings.

Pope Francis’ approval marks a departure from previous Vatican positions and signals a more inclusive approach toward same-sex couples within the Church.