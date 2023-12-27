Kashmir: Time to stand united against terrorism, its ecosystem – LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday asserted that 20-25 terrorists could not intimidate the vast population of J&K and exhorted all the citizens to stand united in dismantling terrorism and its ecosystem.

Reiterating the resolve of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for peace and progress in J&K, he stressed the need to identify those who wanted to hinder this process and help security forces in obliterating “not just terrorism but its entire ecosystem.”

The Lieutenant Governor also averred that the implementation of the “Anand Marriage Act” in J&K became possible only after the abrogation of Article 370.

LG Sinha stated this while addressing the gathering in a function organised to commemorate ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Gurudwara, Bhagwati Nagar here.

He also unveiled a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, a disciple of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan.’

“Today when I see the changing face of J&K and also notice stray incidents aimed at disturbing the peace in the society and damaging the social fabric; I instantly remember the principles of Guru Gobind Singhji vis-à-vis peace, compassion, valour, sacrifice and love for the nation. We need to have self-introspection and question ourselves – Are we following his teachings, tenets?” he questioned.

“Today, if two or three persons come from outside and try to vitiate the atmosphere in a village of 2000 or above; attempt to hamper the pace of development of J&K and disrupt its march towards peace and prosperity. Then the conscience and valour of those 2000 Indians should have forced them to stand as a cohesive force to take on such elements with a clarion call – ‘Enough is enough now. 20-25 terrorists cannot intimidate such a vast population of J&K’,” LG Sinha remarked, in an oblique reference to recent developments in Rajouri-Poonch.

He appealed to the people to stand united against terrorists and forces supporting them.

“I appeal to all in the society that while following the footsteps of Guru Gobind Singh and his four Sahibzade to stand as a united force against such few terrorists and anti-social elements, who are enemies of peace. None can ever defeat an empowered, valorous society, full of confidence. But if we demonstrate cowardice and stand as a mute witness to atrocities being perpetrated and choose to turn Nelson’s eye towards them, that society or nation turns weak, powerless and vanishes into oblivion; leaving no trace in history,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was resolutely committed to working steadfastly for the peace and development in J&K. “It is necessary to identify all such persons who want to create obstacles in achieving this objective and give information (about them) to the security forces so that not just terrorism but its entire ecosystem, which helps it flourish, can be dismantled forever,” LG Sinha said.

He said that the true tribute to Sahibzade would be to live their principle i.e., “live for nation and not for self” and obliterate terrorism and its ecosystem.

“The most significant message of Bal Diwas, to my understanding, is “Rashtra Pratham” i.e., to put “Nation” before everything else, including one’s own life. This principle was lived by Sahibzade through their sacrifice for the nation; for the Hindu religion and left behind an unprecedented example for the society to emulate. When Guruji received the news of the sacrifice of their Sahibzade, he remarked that he lost two sons but he had thousands of sons (referring to citizens of the nation) who would take their legacy forward, putting the nation first always,” LG Sinha said.

He stated that Sahibzada Zorawar Singhji and Sahibzada Fateh Singhji at the tender age of nine and seven respectively while following the teachings of their father, revered Guruji, preferred to sacrifice their lives for the cause of religion instead of bowing down to perpetrators of atrocities.

“That is why I find that the life, ideals and bravery of Sahibzade remain unparalleled in history. The four Sahibzade of Guruji were the embodiment of courage, valour and sacrifice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“Our great Gurus ensured society is free from all discrimination, fear and insecurity. The martyrdom day of Sahibzade is an occasion to remember the contribution of our revered Sikh Gurus to the nation and we must strive relentlessly towards achieving the ideals espoused by them,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

The Sikh Gurus worked with the common commitment to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India and promoted social justice, social harmony and empowerment of all sections of society, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the entire society has come together to pay respect to our Great Gurus, Sahibzades and resolve the task of nation-building.”

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anand Marriage Act has been implemented in Jammu Kashmir. Some people say what has changed in Jammu and Kashmir. If Article 370 had remained in Jammu and Kashmir; Anand Marriage Act would not have become a reality. The administration is restoring the shrine of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji in Reasi. The devotees and tourists from across the country will be able to visit the spiritual place of Baba Banda Singh Ji,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said that Baba Banda Bahadur ji also taught two main principles i.e., to raise voice against atrocities and sacrifice life for the cause of the nation, truthfulness and surrendering oneself to the “Supreme power” and “Guruji.”

“We need to practice his principles in life as a tribute to him. We need to act as a responsible citizen to achieve the objective of “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) while following the teachings of Guru Gobind Singhji, his four Sahibzade and Baba Banda Singh Bahadurji,” LG Sinha said, while quoting verses of Guru Gobind Singhji; from Sikh scriptures and Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the Union Territory administration to promote Punjabi language in education.

He greeted Mahant Manjit Singhji besides the president of the Sikh Coordination Committee and other members for forcefully projecting the demands of the Sikh community during interactions with him.

However, in case of demand related to including a Sikh member in the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), he said that it would not be proper to make appointments in it (JKPSC) or similar bodies based on religion. “Irrespective of religion, only a deserving person should be there. I assure you that Sikhs will not be discriminated against on that account,” he said while winding up his address with religious Sikh slogans.__GK News