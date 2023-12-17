Kashmir: J-K Gets Dev Push; Rs 2079 Crores spent till October this year

The financial 2023-24—up to October 31– has witnessed a whopping investment by the Jammu and Kashmir administration up to the tune of Rs 2079.76 crores, giving a huge push to the J&K’s developmental prospectus.

Official data reveals that the cumulative investments in the UT from the year 2019 to October 31, 2023, amount to a total of 5319.35 crores, distributed across various fiscal years. “In the fiscal year 2019-20, an initial investment of 296.64 crores was made constituting 5.58% of the overall amount. Moving into 2020-21, there was a notable increase, with an investment of 412.74 crores, representing 7.75% of the total funds,” it said.

The documents stated that the subsequent fiscal year, 2021-22, saw a continued commitment with investments of 376.76 crores, accounting for 7.08% of the total outlay.

The ongoing fiscal year, 2022-23, has witnessed a substantial boost, with investments of 2153.00 crores, making up 40.47% of the total. From the beginning of 2023 until October 31, an additional 2079.76 crores have been invested, contributing 39.08% to the overall allocation,” the data added.

The data further states that 53 projects are being implemented at a cost of Rs.58,477 crores by 15 Ministries/Departments in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 in sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development etc. has been accelerated. 32 projects have been completed/ substantially completed.

“7 New Government Medical Colleges have been operationalized. 28 B.Sc. Nursing Colleges and 19 B.Sc. Paramedic Colleges have been added. 800 more MBBS Seats have been added totalling to 1300. Presently 664 PG Medical Seats available out of which 297 PG Seats added after 2019. 1870 B.Sc. Nursing Seats and 125 M.Sc. Nursing Seats added in Nursing Colleges,” it said.

“The academic session of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has been made operational while the work of AIIMS, Kashmir is going on at optimum speed. IIT Jammu / IIM Jammu institutes are functional. 50 new degree colleges have also been established,” it added.

“Under Hydro Power generation, MoUs signed for development of 05 Mega Projects, namely Sawlakote (1856 MW), Dul Hasti stage-II (258 MW), URI -I stage -II (240 MW), Kirthai (930 MW), and Rattle (850 MW) with total capacity of 4134 MW. Investment worth Rs. 34,882 Cr to flow in J&K,” the data added, adding that Smart Pre-paid metering is under implementation in three phases in J&K. 4.21 lakh smart meters already installed.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 6,912 Km. road length constructed during the last three years,” the government said, adding that a new milestone has been achieved by up-gradation of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by way of constructing 8.45 Km long twin tube Qazigund-Banihal tunnel at an estimated cost Rs. 3,127 crore thereby reducing average time from Jammu to Srinagar from 8-10 hours to 5-6 hours, thereby reducing logistic cost of goods and services to the valley. “The Air Traffic to and from J&K has been doubled post 2019. Night landing facilities have been provided in Jammu and Srinagar,” it added.

“Under Jal Jeevan Mission, about 13.54 Lakh rural households covering all villages provided with Tap Water Connections since start of the Mission i.e., August 2019 including 5.75 lakh covered before 2019. During 2022-23, an investment of Rs. 2153.45 crore has been realized in the industrial sector. In the current financial year Rs. 2079.76 Crore investment has been realized upto October 2023. Handloom and Handicraft Exports doubled from Rs. 563 Crore in 2021-22 to Rs. 1116.37 Crore in 2022-23,” it added. “Around 2900 hectares area covered high density plantation which includes 320 hectares for apple and 2400 for sub-tropical fruits which will substantially increase the income of apple growers besides providing suitable market,” the data added.

“PM Kisan saturated to eligible farmers of J&K. An amount of Rs. 2,517.08 crore credited directly into bank accounts of 12.55 lakh eligible farmers. 12.83 lakh farmers benefitted under the KCC. Kashmiri saffron got GI Tagging for its uniqueness, which is being promoted at national and international platforms. Saffron Park has been established at Dusoo Pampore as a one-stop centre for saffron related linkages,” it added.

“Tourism Development- 3rd Tourism Working meeting of G20 was held from 22nd May to 24th May at Srinagar. This event has placed the UT of J&K on the Global stage and served as a significant milestone in the progress and development of tourism in UT of J&K,” it added.

“In the recent past, the Tourism Sector in J & K has done exceptionally well and witnessed unprecedented growth in the year 2022, as more than 1.88 crore tourists have visited the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This positive trend has continued during the current calendar year as 1.85 crore tourist arrivals till October 23 have been witnessed,” it added.

“Health Sector- “AB-PMJAY-SEHAT SCHEME” a universal health insurance scheme provides free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir upto Rs 5.00 lakh per family on floater basis. 82.22 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under this scheme. A total of 8.87 lakh beneficiaries availed benefit under the scheme and claims paid amounting to ₹ 1,325 Cr,” the government added.

“Under Pre, Post and Merit cum Means Minority Scholarship Schemes, the Govt. has been able to register 210% increase in coverage from 1,43,154 (2018-19) to 3,00,651 students in 2022-23 . Similarly, 169% increase in coverage of Scheduled Cast Scholarships has been realized with coverage of 63,550 students in 2022-23 as against 8250 in 2018-19,” it added.

The Government further said that Tribal Affairs Department has done significant work in various sectors related to tribals including Health, Education, art & culture, lifestyle, literature, infrastructure development, livelihood etc. “8 new hostel buildings, 200 smart schools, coaching facilities, 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, skill development to 2000 tribal and scholarship to 46,000 students provided by Tribal Affairs Department. Employment Generation and Recruitment- The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken concrete steps to fill all the vacancies available across various departments in the UT of J&K. 31,830 selections (Gazetted and Non-Gazetted) have been finalized by the recruiting agencies after the year 2019 till date,” it added.

“The remarkable aspects of these recruitments have been transparency and fairness. Implementation of self-employment schemes across various sectors to establish sustainable income-generating ventures for unemployed youth. A total of 7.4 lakh self-employement/livelihood opportunities generated/ strengthened since the year 2021-22 till date. Youth- More than 62 lakh participation was witnessed in different sports activities in the year 2022-23 compared to less than two lakhs during 2018-19. More than 5 lakh youth are associated with Mission Youth. Mission Youth initiative was awarded the PM Award for Innovation recently,” it added.

“Art and Culture- The Government of J&K is continuously realigning resources and strategizing efforts to promote a long-term sustainable preservation, conservation and restoration of cultural, architectural, ethnic, linguistic and artistic values of J&K. The Government of J&K has taken various IT initiatives such as M-Seva, digital Village Centre, e-UNNAT portal etc. to provide various G2C online services at the doorstep without visiting the Government offices in person and dealing with public officials in public places,” it said.

“100% saturation of various schemes being implemented in UT of J&K. The Government has been working to provide access to the basic amenities of life such as portable water, affordable health care, road connectivity, financial support to vulnerable groups, to realize equality of opportunity and equity of life outcomes through various flagship schemes. Innovative use of technology has become qua non for targeted intervention for ensuring demographic dividend do not leave out the marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society,” the government added.

"The Government of India has notified a New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 19.02.2021 with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 Cr to boost industrial development. In addition, J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30, J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021-30, J&K Wool Processing, Handicrafts and Handloom Policy 2020 have also been notified and various initiatives have been taken by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for making the UT an investor friendly destination," it added.