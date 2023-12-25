Kashmir: Army launches investigation into civilian deaths in Poonch

Srinagar: Emphasising zero-tolerance policy, the Army has initiated a thorough internal investigation into the killing of three civilians in the Poonch district of Pir Panjal region.

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of five Army soldiers in a terror attack on Thursday.

The Army said that they have emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for any breach of its principles and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In response to these developments, trouble has started brewing for officers on the ground stationed in the Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“We will ensure an impartial and comprehensive inquiry. Simultaneously, security operations in the belt, which has seen an increase in terrorist activities, are slated to be reinforced,” sources in the Army said.

The videos, whose authenticity remains unverified, depict individuals in Army uniforms engaging in what appears to be abusive behaviour, including the application of red chilli powder and severe beatings of civilians.

The bodies of three individuals allegedly detained by the Army were later discovered near the encounter site, while others sustained injuries and were admitted to hospitals.

The circulation of these videos has stirred tensions in Kashmir which is witnessing a peaceful atmosphere.

The operational setbacks in the area have heightened concerns within the security establishment.

“The Army has zero tolerance for any violation of its ethos or SOPs. If there is truth in allegations that have come out, strict action will be taken,” the sources said.

After the incident, high-level meetings were held at the Army Headquarters and the Defence Ministry on Saturday to assess the situation.

The government has expressed serious concern over the incidents in Poonch, and the Army is actively working to establish accountability for any lapses.

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, the current Commander of 16 Corps, is set to conclude his tenure on January 1.

On the other hand, J&K Police is investigating civilian deaths, and the Army has initiated its internal probe.

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to “custodial torture” as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.

The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending "full support and cooperation" in the conduct of the investigation.