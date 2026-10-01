Women Bear Brunt as Austrian Unemployment Rises Despite Hiring

Austria’s Labour Market Sends Mixed Signals as Unemployment Climbs

Austria’s job market is telling two stories at once. More people are in work than a year ago, yet unemployment keeps rising and women are carrying much of the burden.

At the end of September, 306,600 people were registered as unemployed with the Public Employment Service (AMS). That is 7,400 more, or 2.5 percent higher, than in September 2025. The unemployment rate edged up by 0.1 percentage points to 7.1 percent.

Employment, however, also grew. The AMS estimates around 8,000 more employment contracts than a year earlier. Even so, this gain has not been enough to bring the number of unemployed back down to last year’s level.

The split between women and men is stark. Female unemployment rose by 6 percent in a year, an increase of about 8,300. Male unemployment, by contrast, fell slightly by 0.6 percent. Including people in AMS training, some 381,200 were out of work or in measures in September – 6,000 more than a year before.

Young people saw a small improvement, with 507 fewer unemployed than in 2025. But the apprenticeship market is tightening. There are 8 percent more young jobseekers looking for an apprenticeship, yet only 38 more vacancies. The AMS calculates a shortfall of 3,977 places for those immediately available.

Long-term unemployment is also climbing. Some 104,101 people have been registered as unemployed for at least a year, 11 percent more than in 2025. They now make up 34 percent of all AMS jobseekers.

Vacancies offer little relief. There were 78,267 immediately available openings at month’s end, 0.5 percent fewer than a year ago. New job postings in September fell by 4 percent, or 1,963 positions.

For workers, the message is mixed. More jobs exist, but they are not reaching those who need them most. For women, the gap between opportunity and reality is widening. For young people, a small gain in employment is overshadowed by a growing shortage of apprenticeships. And for the long-term unemployed, the door to work feels heavier than it did a year ago.