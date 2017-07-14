Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir: Govt determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State – PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industrially. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting that was concerned here to review the progress […]
European countries face continued medicine shortages: Survey
European countries are still experiencing high incidence of medicine shortages, with deteriorating burdensome impact on patients, according to a recent survey. The Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU) conducted a survey with pharmacies in 29 countries, including EU members, Türkiye, Norway, and North Macedonia. The survey results showed that the medicine shortages in most […]
French PM says pension age hike ‘non-negotiable’ as strikes loom
France’s prime minister has ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests and strikes against the contested reform. An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed by President Emmanuel Macron […]
Pakistan makes no improvement on corruption perception index, ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report
Pakistan failed to make any improvement on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2022 as the country ranked 140 out of 180 countries — a position unchanged from the last year, Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday. The CPI, which measures how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived to be by its […]