Agenda Austria Pushes Radical Reform Plan for Austria’s Budget

Austria Braces for Painful Budget Choices Ahead of 2027 Plan

Austria is moving toward another intense budget battle, with difficult financial decisions already taking shape weeks before the government’s official budget presentation.

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is set to deliver his budget speech for 2027 and 2028 on June 10, but the political pressure is already rising. Since Tuesday, the minister has been holding private talks with other cabinet members as the government prepares for what could be one of its most challenging fiscal plans in recent years.

The pressure comes as Austria faces an estimated additional €2 billion in budget consolidation needs, forcing leaders to consider spending cuts and structural reforms.

Adding fuel to the debate, the economic-liberal think tank Agenda Austria has released a wide-ranging list of proposals aimed at reducing state spending and reshaping public finances.

The group argues that the government should begin by cutting its own costs. It proposes reducing ministry spending back to 2019 levels, while making exceptions for key areas such as education, defense, health care, and pensions. It also calls for a 1 percent annual reduction in public sector staff and a freeze on public wages until 2028.

One of the most controversial proposals concerns health care. Agenda Austria suggests that patients should pay 10 percent of doctor’s bills, with yearly costs capped at €700 per person. The think tank says this could discourage unnecessary doctor visits and help reduce waiting times.

Pension reform is another major focus. The proposal includes gradually raising the retirement age to 68, beginning in 2028 with increases of three months each year. It also recommends keeping pension increases below inflation for several years and ending early retirement through the corridor pension system.

Subsidies and tax policy are also under review. Agenda Austria wants broad cuts to government support payments, preserving only those seen as clearly beneficial, such as funding for research, infrastructure, and energy grids.

At the same time, it supports lower income taxes and the automatic refund of “cold progression,” while calling for the end of several extra levies and taxes.

Whether Finance Minister Marterbauer will adopt any of these proposals remains unclear. What is certain is that Austria now enters a period of difficult choices, political tension, and growing public attention as the next budget takes shape.