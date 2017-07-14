Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir: Govt determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State – PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industrially. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting that was concerned here to review the progress […]
Austria
Europe
French PM says pension age hike ‘non-negotiable’ as strikes loom
France’s prime minister has ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests and strikes against the contested reform. An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed by President Emmanuel Macron […]
Germany won’t send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated on Jan. 29 that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kiev steps up calls for more advanced weapons from the West to help repel Russia’s invasion. Scholz only just agreed on Wednesday to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other European countries to send […]
International News
Pakistan makes no improvement on corruption perception index, ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report
Pakistan failed to make any improvement on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2022 as the country ranked 140 out of 180 countries — a position unchanged from the last year, Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday. The CPI, which measures how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived to be by its […]