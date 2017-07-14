Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Breaking News

Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir: Govt determined to turn AJK an ideal welfare State – PM

Online Editor

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said here on Monday that his government was working on a comprehensive road map to make the liberated territory an ideal state economically and industrially. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting that was concerned here to review the progress […]

Kashmir: Power Supply Affected In Much Of Valley

Online Editor

Besides snow-capped mountains, natural beauty, much more to admire about Kashmir – Indian PM Modi

Online Editor

Kashmir Health deptt formulates roadmap to achieve sustainable dev goals

Online Editor

Kashmir: J&K Tourism participates in Spain festival

Online Editor

Kashmir: Empowerment of women-folk govt’s first priority: AJK PM

Online Editor

Austria

Austria: Rally on the 12th Anniversary of the Egypt Revolution 2011

Online Editor

Austrian soldier killed in ‘exchange of fire’ at barracks

Online Editor

Terror Epicenter Located Close To India”: S Jaishankar’s Veiled Dig At Pak In Austria

Online Editor

Skier dies after crashing hundreds of feet down icy slope in Austria

Online Editor

Europe

French PM says pension age hike ‘non-negotiable’ as strikes loom

Online Editor

France’s prime minister has ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests and strikes against the contested reform. An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed by President Emmanuel Macron […]

Germany won’t send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz

Online Editor

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated on Jan. 29 that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kiev steps up calls for more advanced weapons from the West to help repel Russia’s invasion. Scholz only just agreed on Wednesday to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other European countries to send […]

Britain enacts measures to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul

Online Editor

Poland reports ‘record’ military recruitment amid Ukraine conflict

Online Editor

Petr Pavel: Ex-general beats populist rival in Czech election

Online Editor

EU: Russia Taking Ukraine War to ‘Different Stage’

Online Editor

International News

Pakistan makes no improvement on corruption perception index, ranks 140 out of 180 countries: report

Online Editor

Pakistan failed to make any improvement on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in 2022 as the country ranked 140 out of 180 countries — a position unchanged from the last year, Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday. The CPI, which measures how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived to be by its […]

NATO chief asks S. Korea to ‘step up’ military support for Ukraine

Online Editor

Pakistan: 59 killed, 157 injured in blast at Peshawar Police Lines mosque

Online Editor

Support to IMF’s $2.9-bn bailout for Sri Lanka helps India firm up standing in island nation

Online Editor

‘Ideology of hate’ consuming India, says Gandhi’s great-grandson

Online Editor

USA: Police unit is disbanded after death of Tyre Nichols

Online Editor

Follow Us

Advertisement

Recent Posts