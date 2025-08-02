Ukraine Drone Strikes Spark Fires, Kill Three in Russia as War Crosses New Threshold

Moscow/Kyiv – August 2, 2025 — A wave of overnight Ukrainian drone attacks has killed at least three people and ignited fires across multiple regions in Russia, marking one of the most intense escalations of the drone war to date.

The attacks, which struck industrial, civilian, and military targets, included a direct hit on the Ryazan oil refinery, sparking a blaze that lit up the sky in central Russia. Ukraine’s military confirmed the strike, along with a separate hit on the Annanefteprodukt oil storage facility in Voronezh, as part of its expanding long-range drone operations.

In Penza, a woman was killed and two others wounded after a drone hit a local business, according to regional Governor Oleg Melnichenko. In Samara, falling drone debris caused a house fire that killed an elderly man. And in Rostov, a guard died following a drone strike on an industrial facility. Seven districts reportedly came under attack overnight, said acting Governor Yury Slyusar.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency also claimed responsibility for a strike on the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield, a key launch site for Russian drone operations, as well as a Penza-based electronics factory supplying Russia’s defense sector.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted 338 drones overnight, though damage and casualties suggest several made it through.

Across the border in Ukraine, Russian drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region left three wounded and damaged several buildings, according to local authorities.

As military confrontations intensify, diplomatic efforts appear stagnant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated calls for a direct meeting with Vladimir Putin, stating that peace requires Russian willingness. However, Moscow continues to demand Kyiv abandon territory and NATO ambitions.

For now, the war’s tempo continues to accelerate—measured in fire, wreckage, and unmoving front lines.