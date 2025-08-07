“U.S. Softens Human Rights Report: Criticism of Israel, Russia, El Salvador Scaled Back”

In a striking turn, leaked drafts of the U.S. State Department’s 2024 human rights reports reveal a pronounced shift in tone—discouraging scrutiny of nations long under Washington’s critical eye, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

Drafted under the Trump administration, the reports on Israel, Russia, and El Salvador are markedly condensed and sanitized compared to their 2023 counterparts. The Israel chapter, once exceeding 100 pages, has been pared to just 25 pages. Omitted entirely are references to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, his controversial judicial reforms, surveillance of Palestinians, and the use of facial‑recognition technology in occupied territories.

Similarly, the El Salvador entry declares that there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024—an assertion that stands in stark contrast to the prior report’s accounts of government-sanctioned killings, torture, and dire prison conditions.

Meanwhile, the Russia report scrubs mentions of violence targeting LGBTQ+ communities and broader repression of civil society—content previously well-documented under the Biden administration.

A senior State Department official—speaking anonymously—defends the changes as a structural overhaul aimed at improving readability and removing redundancies, aligning more closely with statutory requirements.

Yet human rights advocates warn that this selective editing erodes the U.S.’s moral leadership on global human rights, favoring political alliances over accountability.

It remains uncertain whether these stripped-down drafts will carry through to the final versions submitted to Congress and publicly released in the months ahead.