“Tragedy in GB: Awami Leader, Woman Killed Amid Rising Dissent in Kashmir’s Shadow”

GILGIT-BALTISTAN — In a chilling escalation of violence in Pakistan’s northern frontier, Javed Iqbal — Vice Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee and a prominent voice for regional rights — was shot dead alongside a married woman in what police are calling an ‘honour killing.’ The incident occurred Thursday in the remote Tangir district, also the constituency of Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, reported by Dawn News.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Jaglot Police Station, Iqbal was with his family by the river, washing clothes, when two men — Afsar Khan and Dar Khan — allegedly ambushed and fatally shot him. The assailants then turned their weapons on a local woman, also married, claiming ‘honour’ as justification.

Eyewitness accounts say the killing took place in front of Iqbal’s wife and mother, underscoring the brutality of the act.

This marks the second such incident in Tangir within a week. On July 21, a man named Bareem reportedly murdered his wife and another man in a similar ‘honour’-related attack. Both women killed in these incidents were mothers.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the killings, describing them as part of a dangerous surge in violence cloaked in cultural justification. “This is not honour. It is cold-blooded murder,” the HRCP said, calling for a swift and transparent investigation.

Activists believe the killings are part of a broader climate of repression as the state intensifies its crackdown on dissent in Gilgit-Baltistan — a region historically intertwined with the Kashmir conflict. The Awami Action Committee, which has led recent protests over autonomy and resource rights, has increasingly faced threats and surveillance.

Civil society continues to demand justice — and protection — before more voices are silenced.