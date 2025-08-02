Pope Leo XIV Leads Vigil for Hundreds of Thousands at Youth Jubilee in Rome

Rome — August 2, 2025: A sea of young pilgrims flooded the Tor Vergata field outside Rome on Saturday night, as Pope Leo XIV led a vigil and outdoor gathering marking the high point of the Vatican’s 2025 Holy Year Youth Jubilee, as reported by Euro News.

More than a million young Catholics from 146 countries—many from conflict zones such as Lebanon, Ukraine, Myanmar, and South Sudan—have arrived in Rome for a once-in-a-generation spiritual celebration. Around 68% of pilgrims are from Europe.

The event culminates with a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday morning. But on Saturday, amid near-30°C heat, music, prayer, and spontaneous celebration defined the night. Misting trucks and water cannons helped keep the crowd cool. Thousands camped under the stars in prayerful anticipation.

“It’s something spiritual you can experience only every 25 years,” said Francisco Michel, a pilgrim from Mexico. “It’s a moment of growth.”

Rome has mobilized to welcome the influx, with nearly 3,000 chemical toilets, shower facilities, discounted meals, upgraded transit, and housing support from parishes and schools. The city’s iconic piazzas have become stages for Christian concerts, talks, and confessionals, where over 1,000 priests offered sacraments in multiple languages.

Despite minor logistical hurdles, spirits remained high. “It’s messy, but that’s what makes it beautiful,” said Chloe Jobbour, a 19-year-old pilgrim from Lebanon.

Tragedy shadowed the joy, however. An 18-year-old Egyptian woman died of cardiac arrest during the pilgrimage. The Pope met privately with her group and offered condolences to her family.

As dawn approaches, a global generation readies for communion—not only with their faith, but with one another.