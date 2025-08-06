Pakistan’s Balochistan Crisis Deepens: HRCP Flags Rights Violations, Disappearances

Crisis of Trust; Enforced Disappearances Rock Balochistan, HRCP Warns



Islamabad, August 6, 2025 — A scathing new report from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) paints a grim portrait of Balochistan, where decades of enforced disappearances, tightened civic restrictions, and unchecked impunity have shattered public trust and threaten political stability, reported by Dawn News. The findings stem from a fact‑finding mission carried out between July 9–12, titled Balochistan’s Crisis of Trust.

The HRCP condemned a pervasive “kill‑and‑dump” pattern—an evolution from prolonged secret detentions to staged extrajudicial killings, often framed as combat fatalities. According to police data cited in the report, of the 356 cases tracked, only 116 individuals were traced; 12 were reportedly killed in custodial encounters, and 192 remain missing.

The HRCP singled out the recently enacted Anti‑Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act, 2025, describing it as deeply problematic. Under the law, detainees can be held for up to 90 days without substantive judicial oversight, a provision that critics say risks torture and procedural abuse.

Electoral malpractices and the sidelining of nationalist parties, the report warns, have eroded faith in democratic institutions. The HRCP calls for independent investigations into alleged rigging, greater transparency in elections, and depoliticized administration to rebuild legitimacy.

The demilitarization of law enforcement also features prominently in the report’s recommendations. HRCP advocates for the consolidation of policing into a unified civilian force trained in rights-compliant, community-led approaches, replacing the prevailing reliance on paramilitary units.

Civil society and human rights defenders are increasingly under threat, particularly those affiliated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The HRCP deplores the practice of labeling peaceful advocacy as militancy—a tactic that further alienates youth and suppresses dissent.

In a related development, rights monitors report a fresh wave of enforced disappearances across Pakistan, including Balochistan. A recent case involved a philosophy student abducted in broad daylight in Karachi—a stark reminder of the depth of the crisis. Local activists accuse the ISI and other security agencies of direct involvement, further undermining any semblance of accountability.

Meanwhile, a separate HRCP action called for the withdrawal of terrorism charges against a seven‑year‑old boy accused of sharing a video featuring rights activist Gulzar Dost. The incident underscores the state’s widening enforcement net, as critics warn counterterrorism laws increasingly target minors and peaceful expression in the region.

As Balochistan endures escalating violence—highlighted by both militant attacks and heavy-handed state responses under Operation Herof 2.0—the HRCP cautions that lasting peace hinges on political dialogue, transparency, and true rule of law, not further securitization.