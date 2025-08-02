Pakistani Migrant Found Dead at Poland–Belarus Border Amid Allegations of Police Brutality

A 26‑year‑old Pakistani man, Khalid Khan of Khyber, reportedly died last week in the Belarusian forest after crossing into Poland amid allegations of police brutality. According to Pakistani sources, Khan traveled from Moscow to Belarus on a business visa and attempted an illegal entry into Poland. He was detained by border police, allegedly subjected to severe abuse, and later succumbed to his injuries in a wooded area of Belarus. His body has not yet been recovered, and fellow migrants who fled the scene alerted his family of his death.

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi has formally appealed to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging immediate diplomatic intervention. He called on the Pakistani embassy in Minsk to escalate efforts to locate and repatriate Khan’s remains without delay, noting the case has dragged on nearly a week with no progress.

This tragic incident intersects with the broader context of escalating migration tensions at the Poland–Belarus border. More than 13,000 attempted crossings have been recorded in the past year, and nearly 14,000 between January and June 2025, with Pakistan among the top eight nationalities involved.

Poland has implemented stringent measures—including the suspension of asylum rights at the border and a public information campaign in countries such as Pakistan, warning migrants that illegal entry will not be tolerated.

Poland’s Eastern frontier, often called the “Death Zone,” is heavily fortified—a 5.5‑meter steel barrier with razor wire, thermal cameras, and drone surveillance protects this stretch, and reports suggest Belarusian authorities have orchestrated migration flows as a form of political pressure.

Human rights groups have sharply criticized Poland’s practice of so‑called “pushbacks,” the forcible return of asylum seekers without processing individual claims, describing it as a violation of international law.

As the search for Khalid Khan’s remains continues, the case serves as a stark illustration of the human cost of migration detours through Eastern Europe—where state policy, geopolitical tension, and desperate journeys collide.