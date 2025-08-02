Iran Says EU3 Talks Enter Complex, Exploratory Phase—No Deal in Sight

Iran Clarifies Nature of Talks with EU3: No Ongoing Negotiations Toward a Deal



Tehran, Iran – The Iranian government has clarified that recent discussions with the European Troika (EU3)—comprising the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—should not be interpreted as formal negotiations aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement, reported by Tasnim News Agency. Speaking to Sputnik, administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani emphasized that the latest round of diplomatic engagement represents an “exchange of views,” not structured talks with the goal of achieving a binding deal.

“These are not negotiations in the traditional sense,” Mohajerani said. “The discussions are centered around mutual concerns and ideas, amid what can only be described as a highly complicated political and diplomatic landscape.”

On July 25, representatives from Iran and the EU3 convened in Istanbul to discuss the future of Iran’s nuclear program and related sanctions. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi. While both sides agreed to continue consultations, Iranian officials were quick to underline the informal and exploratory nature of the talks.

In a related statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Tehran’s stance against any invocation of the JCPOA’s “snapback” sanctions mechanism. Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the European parties “lack the legal basis” to reimpose sanctions unilaterally and warned that such a move would be met with a “decisive and proportionate” response from Iran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi added that Iran remains prepared for further dialogue and will approach upcoming engagements from a position of strength and strategic clarity.

While no breakthroughs have been reported, Iranian officials reiterated their commitment to diplomacy—provided it remains free from pressure tactics and unilateral measures.