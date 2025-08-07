“India Stands Firm: Modi Refuses to Bend as U.S. Hits 50% Tariffs”

New Delhi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with resolute calm, declared this week that India will not yield on its agricultural sector, even as the U.S. escalates tariff pressures to a staggering 50 percent. Speaking in New Delhi, Modi, without naming the U.S., delivered a message both graceful and unwavering: he is prepared to bear the personal and political costs of defending farmers, fishermen, and dairy workers.

On August 6, President Trump announced an extra 25 percent tariff on Indian imports—arriving three weeks after the initial hike—bringing total duties to among the highest levied on any trading partner. The U.S. justified the move by citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

India’s Foreign Ministry condemned the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while economic analysts question the logic of targeting India while sparing larger buyers like China.

Domestically, Modi faces growing demands—from allies and opponents alike—to take a stand. Opposition leaders have invoked comparisons to India’s historic resistance to U.S. pressure, while analysts warn that this may strain the delicate Indo-U.S. strategic relationship.

Financial markets reflected the tension yet without panic: the Indian equity benchmark softened, the rupee steadied, and key exporters—especially in gems, textiles, and agriculture—warned of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, Modi and his advisors are looking beyond Washington for new alliances, with BRICS and potential diplomatic engagements with China emerging as paths to diversify India’s strategic and economic horizons.