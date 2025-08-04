Death at Sea: At Least 68 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen’s Coast

SANAA, August 5 — A migrant tragedy has unfolded off the southern coast of Yemen, where at least 68 people are confirmed dead after a crowded smuggling boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday. The vessel, carrying 157 people, sank near Abyan province, a known landing point for human trafficking networks along the Eastern Migration Route from the Horn of Africa to the Gulf.

Only 12 survivors have been rescued so far, according to Abdusattor Esoev, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Yemen. The fate of the remaining dozens still missing remains unknown, as rescue operations continue amid treacherous sea conditions and limited local capacity.

“Every life lost in these waters is a reminder of the desperation that drives people to make these perilous crossings,” Esoev said in a statement to AFP.

Most of the victims were Ethiopian nationals, part of the growing number of migrants fleeing conflict, economic collapse, and human rights abuses at home. Many attempt the dangerous journey across the Red Sea from Djibouti, hoping to reach oil-rich Gulf states via war-torn Yemen — a country itself crippled by a decade of conflict.

Two local security sources initially reported a lower toll of 27 on Sunday. However, the figure rose sharply as recovery efforts brought more bodies to shore. Abyan’s security directorate confirmed that “significant” numbers of deceased migrants have been retrieved, and search operations remain ongoing.

This disaster follows another fatal incident just last month, when at least eight migrants were killed after smugglers forced passengers overboard mid-sea.

According to IOM, over 500 migrants died last year on this same route, most due to shipwrecks and abandonment at sea. Thousands more remain stranded in Yemen, often subjected to abuse, exploitation, and arbitrary detention.

The tragedy underscores a broader humanitarian crisis—one in which the sea has become a graveyard for the forgotten.